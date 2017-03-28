Wowzers! Check out the 2017 NON-COMMvention performance lineup

WXPN’s NON-COMMvention, the station’s annual music-industry centered conference, announced their nightly performance roster for their 17th iteration. Apart from becoming a hub for the industries’ best, the conference always brings some damn good performers. Brace yourselves: This three-day event is jam-packed with performances from The Pixies, Blondie, Real Estate, PWR BTTM, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Districts, and a whole lot more.
NON-COMM 2017 takes place May 17th through May 19th; check out the full day-by-day lineup below. Tickets to these performances are only open to XPN Members, so head over to the pledge page to become a member and get access to this incredible show — and get acquainted with the artists in the playlist below.
Non-Comm performances will be broadcast live on WXPN with video webcasts on VuHaus.
2017 Non-COMM Band schedule (all shows take place at World Café Live / Philadelphia)
May 17th
Upstairs
The National Reserve
The Districts
Bash & Pop
Greg Graffin
Downstairs
Brent Cobb
Ani DiFranco
Blondie
Chicano Batman
May 18th
Nancy And Beth (Free at Noon)
Pixies (Free at Noon)
Upstairs
Baskery
Laura Marling
Real Estate
Ron Gallo
Downstairs
Kyle Craft
Mondo Cozmo
The Mavericks
Gov’t Mule
May 19th
Ala.Ni (Free at Noon)
Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band (Free At Noon)
Upstairs
The Growlers
Benjamin Booker
Hurray For The Riff Raff
Downstairs
Holly Macve
Lo Moon
The Dream Syndicate
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
