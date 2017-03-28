Wowzers! Check out the 2017 NON-COMMvention performance lineup

WXPN’s NON-COMMvention, the station’s annual music-industry centered conference, announced their nightly performance roster for their 17th iteration. Apart from becoming a hub for the industries’ best, the conference always brings some damn good performers. Brace yourselves: This three-day event is jam-packed with performances from The Pixies, Blondie, Real Estate, PWR BTTM, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Districts, and a whole lot more.

NON-COMM 2017 takes place May 17th through May 19th; check out the full day-by-day lineup below. Tickets to these performances are only open to XPN Members, so head over to the pledge page to become a member and get access to this incredible show — and get acquainted with the artists in the playlist below.

Non-Comm performances will be broadcast live on WXPN with video webcasts on VuHaus.

2017 Non-COMM Band schedule (all shows take place at World Café Live / Philadelphia)

May 17th

Upstairs

The National Reserve

The Districts

Bash & Pop

Greg Graffin

Downstairs

Brent Cobb

Ani DiFranco

Blondie

Chicano Batman

May 18th

Nancy And Beth (Free at Noon)

Pixies (Free at Noon)

Upstairs

Baskery

Laura Marling

Real Estate

Ron Gallo

Downstairs

Kyle Craft

Mondo Cozmo

The Mavericks

Gov’t Mule

May 19th

Ala.Ni (Free at Noon)

Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band (Free At Noon)

Upstairs

The Growlers

Benjamin Booker

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Downstairs

Holly Macve

Lo Moon

The Dream Syndicate

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

