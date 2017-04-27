Listen to HAIM’s new “Right Now,” get long-awaited details on their sophomore album

The followup to pop-rock sister act HAIM‘s massively popular debut Days Are Gone has been one of the most hyped records in recent memory, but we finally have official for-real details to report on it. It’s called Something To Tell You; it’s out on Columbia Records on July 7th. And the first song we’re hearing from it is “Right Now,” a serious serious slow-burner — the beat doesn’t kick in until 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the 4:30 song — but with definite power ballad anthem potential.

The band just released a live performance video directed by P.T. Anderson (of Magnoia and Boogie Nights fame); the band told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that their mom was Anderson’s art teacher a lifetime ago, and the connection led Anderson to document their time in the studio making Something to Tell You.

Watch “Right Now” below.

(h/t NPR Music)

Comments