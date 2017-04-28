Just Announced: The War on Drugs will make their triumphant return to Philly at The Dell on 9/21

The last time we saw Philly space rockers The War on Drugs — like actually saw them — they were holding court in their biggest hometown show to date, in the majestic confines of The Tower Theater.
Since then, they’ve signed to Atlantic Records and spent two years polishing their big label debut. Our first taste of it came last week with the majestic epic “Thinking of a Place,” indicating that the band is solidly into its Wish You Were Here phase, and today we got word on when we’re going to see them next, once again leveling up.
On Thursday, September 21st, the band will kick off its Fall 2017 tour at the Dell Music Center in lovely Fairmount Park East, and tickets are on sale next Friday, May 5th, at 10 a.m. To make it even sweeter — 100% of the show’s proceeds are being donated to Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation. More information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Listen to “Thinking of a Place” below, and check their full roster of fall dates.
Tour Dates
Thu. Sep. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center
Fri. Sep. 22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Sat. Sep. 23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Mon. Sep. 25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Tue. Sep. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Thu. Sep. 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Fri. Sep. 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [Outside Lawn]
Sat. Sep. 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Thu. Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Fri. Oct. 6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Mon. Oct. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Wed. Oct. 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri. Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sat. Oct. 14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Wed. Oct. 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Thu. Oct. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Fri. Oct. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Oct. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Thu. Nov. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Fri. Nov. 3 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Sat. Nov. 4 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
Mon. Nov. 6 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
Thu. Nov. 9 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Fri. Nov. 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Sun. Nov. 12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Tue. Nov. 14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
Fri. Nov. 17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
Sat. Nov. 18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Mon. Nov. 20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle
Tue. Nov. 21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
Wed. Nov. 22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Fri. Nov. 24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
Sat. Nov. 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
Mon. Nov. 27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
