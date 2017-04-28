Just Announced: The War on Drugs will make their triumphant return to Philly at The Dell on 9/21

The last time we saw Philly space rockers The War on Drugs — like actually saw them — they were holding court in their biggest hometown show to date, in the majestic confines of The Tower Theater.

Since then, they’ve signed to Atlantic Records and spent two years polishing their big label debut. Our first taste of it came last week with the majestic epic “Thinking of a Place,” indicating that the band is solidly into its Wish You Were Here phase, and today we got word on when we’re going to see them next, once again leveling up.

On Thursday, September 21st, the band will kick off its Fall 2017 tour at the Dell Music Center in lovely Fairmount Park East, and tickets are on sale next Friday, May 5th, at 10 a.m. To make it even sweeter — 100% of the show’s proceeds are being donated to Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation. More information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Listen to “Thinking of a Place” below, and check their full roster of fall dates.

Tour Dates

Thu. Sep. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center

Fri. Sep. 22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Sat. Sep. 23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Mon. Sep. 25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue. Sep. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Thu. Sep. 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Fri. Sep. 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [Outside Lawn]

Sat. Sep. 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Thu. Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Fri. Oct. 6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Mon. Oct. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Wed. Oct. 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri. Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sat. Oct. 14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Wed. Oct. 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Thu. Oct. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Fri. Oct. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Oct. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Thu. Nov. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Fri. Nov. 3 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Sat. Nov. 4 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Mon. Nov. 6 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

Thu. Nov. 9 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Fri. Nov. 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sun. Nov. 12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Tue. Nov. 14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Fri. Nov. 17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

Sat. Nov. 18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Mon. Nov. 20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

Tue. Nov. 21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

Wed. Nov. 22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Fri. Nov. 24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

Sat. Nov. 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

Mon. Nov. 27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

