Download The Key Studio Sessions Volume 19 (featuring Creepoid, ILL DOOTS, PINKWASH, Shannen Moser and more)

On the first 2017 collection of standout performances from The Key Studio Sessions, Philly artists stretch out.

Three Man Cannon explores measured avenues and alleys of indie rock groove for six minutes on “Pushing People.” Mars Parker runs a five minute sprint to the trancey hip-hop / R&B tones of “Little Red Corvette.” Long-running Philly / Brooklyn experimental pop outfit Cuddle Magic delivers a vibrant epic in “The First Hippie on the Moon, Parts 1 & 2.” And far-reaching instrumentals are rocked by raw power metal trio Stinking Lizaveta and forward-thing jazz ensemble Vince Tampio Quintet.

That’s not to say The Key Studio Sessions Volume 19, available for streaming and free downloading today, consists solely of slow burners. You’ll hear spirited retro rock by Louie Louie, hooky punk from Eight and swift electropop care of Camp Candle. Long running Philly faves Creepoid check in with a searing new heavy psych jam, PINKWASH rages for three minutes of cathartic thrash and Shannen Moser closes the set with a elegant and direct folk song.

And, as usual, that’s just scratching the surface. You’ll also hear excellent performances by hard rockers Resilient, hip hop crew ILL DOOTS, anthemic septet JU-TAUN, Americana tinged quintet Flat Mary Road and more.

Listen to The Key Studio Sessions Volume 19 below, and grab a free download on Soundcloud.

Thanks as always to those who made this happen: production assistant Rachel Del Sordo for all-around support, Team Folkadelphia (that’s Fred Knittel and James Clark Connor) for collaborating on the Shannen Moser session, as well as photographers Stan Golden, Cameron Pollack and Tiana Timmerberg and videographer John Groome for sharing their work.

