Heavyhitters Jay Z and J. Cole join Solange, Sampha, Lizzo and more at Made In America 2017

Christmas comes only once a year? False. See: Made in America announcement day. Philadelphia’s Labor Day party is back for another round, and with the announcement of this year’s lineup, we imagine the entire city is excited.

Headlining performances from Jay Z (obviously), J.Cole and The Chainsmokers top of the list of 50+ artists, with featured performances from Run The Jewels, Solange, Lizzo, Sampha, Migos, and a heck of a lot more. The local scene is also well represented, as PNB Rock, Beach Slang, Mannequin Pussy and Queen of Jeans nab some earlier spots.

Made in American will take place September 2nd and 3rd on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and more information can be found on our XPN Concert Calendar. Below, check out some of this year’s featured artists along with the festival’s poster.

