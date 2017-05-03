XPN MusicNotes: Dig into Radiohead’s deluxe anniversary edition of OK Computer, watch Phoenix perform new single “J-Boy”

Ok Computer from Radiohead was released in the summer of 1997 and now, to mark the seminal album’s 20th anniversary, Radiohead will be unveiling a special deluxe reissue called OKNOTOK.

It is set for release on June 23rd and will include the original 12-song album, its eight B-sides, and three unreleased recordings: “I Promise”, “Man Of War” and “Lift.” Watch “Lift” performed live in 1996, below.

All material on OKNOTOK has been newly remastered from the original analogue tapes, and will be available in a variety of formats including digital, a double CD, and a triple LP vinyl. A more expansive “boxed edition” will ship in July, featuring a black box with with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer. Also included in the box set: a notebook containing over 100 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes, and a cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes.

Checkout the complete tracklist and artwork here.

French rock band Phoenix will be debuting their new album Ti Amo on June 9th, and last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Phoenix performed the first single “J-Boy” live. Watch the performance below.

