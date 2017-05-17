NonCOMM Recap: Brent Cobb shows that soulful truckers are needed in life

Brent Cobb and his crew walked onto stage in the most unassuming manner. Dressed in denim and adorned with glorious beards for days, they each meandered to their spots as Cobb joked in his thick Georgian drawl, “yeah, we’re real pro here.”

Not but a moment later, clear acapella harmonies soared from these soulful truckers — standing in a sturdy, strong line. The power of these opening verses to “Diggin’ Holes” commanding every ounce of attention from the crowd. And that captivation didn’t let up one bit throughout the rest of Cobb’s bluesy-country set.

Between tunes, Cobb’s banter dripped with edgy Southern boy charm, adding to the mysterious, twang-filled atmosphere. Later in the set, Cobb quipped “let’s go down South,” to which the band immediately jumped into the total grittiness of “Black Crow.” Brought to what should be illegal levels by guitarist Mike Harris’s electrifying solos, this energy brought in the final tune, “Let The Rain Come Down” — sending off the start of NonCOMM night one with some glorious, countrified jams.

Setlist

Diggin Holes

Down in the Gully

Solvin

Swamp Music

Country Bound

Black Crow

Let the Rain Come Down

