World Cafe Live out, Live Nation in at Wilmington’s Queen Theater

In just over a week, World Cafe Live ends its six-year run at Wilmington’s historic Queen Theater, but the building will remain a live music space under new venue managers Live Nation.

Reported late last week by Ryan Cormier at the Wilmington News Journal, Live Nation signed a ten-year lease with building owners Buccini / Pollin Group, and begins booking this summer with a three-show soft launch. Pop punk vets New Found Glory perform July 12, Ween co-frontman Gene Ween will play a Billy Joel tribute on August 9 and alternative era singer-writer Matthew Sweet performs on September 21st.

As part of the change, the theater will be fall under the umbrella of Live Nation’s House of Blues division but will formally go by The Queen Theatre.

As owner Chris Buccini told Cormier:

“I think you’re going to find bigger shows and, more importantly, a wider audience. Hopefully we’ll be able to dip into the University of Delaware and Newark crowd. We want to broaden the appeal to get that many more people coming.”

Next Thursday, May 25th, World Cafe Live says goodbye to The Queen with a free performance by a roster of local favorites including David Bromberg, kicking off at 6 p.m.

Read the News Journal‘s full report here.

