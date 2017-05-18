NonCOMM Recap: Gov’t Mule let loose with new material from Revolution Come… Revolution Go

“I’m gonna apologize right now, we’re doing all new songs tonight,” Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes said before the bluesy opening notes of “Sarah, Surrender.” That track, along with the rest of the Southern rock outfit’s six-song set, was pulled from this year’s Revolution Come… Revolution Go, their 10th studio LP set for a June 9th release via Fantasy Records.

The NonCOMM performance came on the heels of the band’s 2000th show, a feat that alone illustrates Mule’s position as more than just an Allman Brothers side project. Opening with Revolution lead single “Stone Cold Rage,” Haynes hit the tumultuous political themes of the album early, returning to them later on with the title track and the allegorical set closer “Dark Was the Night, Cold was the Ground.”

The band made sure to lighten things up a bit too, though, with the hopeful love number “Sarah, Surrender” and the sweet, reflective “Traveling Tune” — “Gov’t Mule’s first country song. Not exactly George Jones, but not exactly Norah Jones either.” Sticking pretty close to the compositions for most of the set, Haynes did lead drummer Matt Abts, bassist Jorgen Carlsson, organist Danny Louis on a brief jam through the back half of “Revolution Come… Revolution Go,” satiating the diehard fans that peppered the crowd.

Gov’t Mule are sticking around for a show at the Tower Theater tomorrow night; tickets and information can be found here.

Setlist

Stone Cold Rage

Sarah, Surrender

Dreams & Songs

Revolution Come, Revolution Go

Traveling Tune

Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground

