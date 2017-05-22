Rhiannon Giddens and The Dream Syndicate added to XPoNential Music Festival, daily breakdown announced

Two more artists have just joined the lineup of the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival, happening July 28 through 30th on the Camden Waterfront.
First, the folk-rooted singer and songwriter Rhiannon Giddens joins the bill; she made her name in the aughts performing in the Durham, NC string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, and released her second solo album, Freedom Highway, in February on Nonesuch Records. Below, listen to the title track, a cover of a song by the Staples Singers.
Also joining the bill is The Dream Syndicate, the Steve Wynn-led power pop psychedelia outfit that played Philadelphia’s World Cafe Live twice this past weekend, once at NonCOMM on Friday and again in a Saturday night headlining show. They were the band’s first Philly gigs in 30 years, and with the reunion comes the band’s fifth album, due out in September. Watch video from their NonCOMM set below.
The festival’s day-by-day breakdown has also been announced; you can find it below. Tickets and more information can be found at XPNFest.org.
Friday
Wilco
Conor Oberst
Offa Rex (The Decemberists + Olivia Chaney)
Angel Olsen
Hop Along
Arkells
Pinegrove
Brownout
Hurry
Swift Technique
Saturday
Amos Lee / Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Spoon
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires
Rhiannon Giddens
Strand of Oaks
Foxygen
Dave Hause & The Mermaid
Chicano Batman
Xenia Rubinos
The Dove and The Wolf
Sunday
Drive By Truckers
The Record Company
Hurray for the Riff Raff
David Bromberg Quintet
Joseph
Davy Knowles
The Dream Syndicate
Adia Victoria
Sweet Spirit
No Good Sister
Hardwork Movement
