Rhiannon Giddens and The Dream Syndicate added to XPoNential Music Festival, daily breakdown announced

Two more artists have just joined the lineup of the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival, happening July 28 through 30th on the Camden Waterfront.

First, the folk-rooted singer and songwriter Rhiannon Giddens joins the bill; she made her name in the aughts performing in the Durham, NC string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, and released her second solo album, Freedom Highway, in February on Nonesuch Records. Below, listen to the title track, a cover of a song by the Staples Singers.

Also joining the bill is The Dream Syndicate, the Steve Wynn-led power pop psychedelia outfit that played Philadelphia’s World Cafe Live twice this past weekend, once at NonCOMM on Friday and again in a Saturday night headlining show. They were the band’s first Philly gigs in 30 years, and with the reunion comes the band’s fifth album, due out in September. Watch video from their NonCOMM set below.

The festival’s day-by-day breakdown has also been announced; you can find it below. Tickets and more information can be found at XPNFest.org.

Friday

Wilco

Conor Oberst

Offa Rex (The Decemberists + Olivia Chaney)

Angel Olsen

Hop Along

Arkells

Pinegrove

Brownout

Hurry

Swift Technique

Saturday

Amos Lee / Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Spoon

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires

Rhiannon Giddens

Strand of Oaks

Foxygen

Dave Hause & The Mermaid

Chicano Batman

Xenia Rubinos

The Dove and The Wolf

Sunday

Drive By Truckers

The Record Company

Hurray for the Riff Raff

David Bromberg Quintet

Joseph

Davy Knowles

The Dream Syndicate

Adia Victoria

Sweet Spirit

No Good Sister

Hardwork Movement

