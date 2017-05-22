XPN MusicNotes: Watch Ryan Adams, U2 and Metallica pay tribute to Chris Cornell

Musical tributes continue for Chris Cornell, who passed away last week. Both Ryan Adams and U2 remembered the late singer at their respective shows over the weekend with special song dedications.

During his concert in Auckland, New Zealand Ryan Adams honored Chris Cornell by covering Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” Similarly, Metallica riffed on that song at Gilette Stadium in Massachusetts. U2 also paid tribute to Cornell at their LA show by dedicating “Running To Stand Still” to Cornell and his family, while Aerosmith did the same with introducing “Dream On” in Batumi. Watch fan video of both performances below. Read more about the life & music of Chris Cornell here.

@robtrujillo plays @soundgarden's Black Hole Sun in memory of Chris Cornell. #Metallica #WorldWired #MetInBoston A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on May 19, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

