The Crutchfield sisters covered Sleater-Kinney and here’s video proof

Katie (Waxahatchee) and Allison Crutchfield paired up for a jam session at last weekend’s Vulture Festival, and video has surfaced of one of the jams going beyond the sister’s discography. The duo covered Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl,” off the 2005 album The Woods. The only thing not perfect about this all of this that the video cuts off before we get a chance to witness the entire song.

Waxahatchee is set to headline Union Transfer with support from Cayetana and Snail Mail on Friday, July 14. For more details, head to the XPN Concert Calendar. Bonus: her new record Out in the Storm comes out that same day.

At #VultureFestival @aqcrutchfield & @k_crutchfield covered Modern Girl and it sounded good and I loved it pic.twitter.com/4gxik2ocJ3 — Jesse David Fox (@JesseDavidFox) May 22, 2017

