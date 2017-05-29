XPN MusicNotes: Neil Young to release long lost 1976 album “Hitchhiker” on 7/14

“I spent the night there and recorded nine solo acoustic songs, completing a tape I called Hitchhiker. It was a complete piece, although I was pretty stony on it, and you can hear it in my performances. Dean Stockwell, my friend and a great actor who I later worked on Human Highway as a co-director, was with us that night, sitting in the room with me as I laid down all the songs in a row, pausing only for weed, beer, or coke.” -Neil Young from 2014 memoir Special Deluxe

Big news Neil Young fans: his forgotten album Hitchhiker, originally recorded in 1976, is coming out this summer.

The Neil Young fan website Thrasher’s Wheat says the album will come out on July 14th via Reprise Records. Hitchhiker is a collection of solo acoustic songs that Neil Young recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu, California in 1976.

See tracklist below.

01 “Powderfinger”

02 “Hold Back The tears”

03 “Human Highway”

04 “Hitchhiker”

05 “Ride My Llama”

06 “Lookout For My Love”

07 “Lotta Love”

08 “Fontainebleau”

09 “Campaigner”

Listen to Neil Young perform Human Highway, live in 1976 with banjo, below.



Watch Neil Young perform Powderfinger at Live Aid in 1985 at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia below.



Comments