Free at Noon Flashback: Dispatch is all smiles at World Cafe Live

New England rockers Dispatch played to a packed crowd for today’s Free at Noon concert. The band started their set with a couple of songs from their new album, America, Location 12, which was released today. Soon after, they played one of their most popular songs, “The General,” and the crowd went wild and sang loudly along — much to the joy of the band.

For for dedicated fans and newcomers alike, Dispatch’s harmonies and happy tunes made it possible to nod your head to the beat. The band was all smiles between songs, talking about how happy they were to be back in Philadelphia. Between the crowd’s incredible energy and the band’s radiant enthusiasm, today’s Free at Noon was the perfect way to spend a Friday.

The band returns to Philadelphia on Friday, July 9th, to headline the Mann Center for the Performing Arts with Guster and Marco Benevento; tickets and more information on the show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Check out photos from today’s Free at Noon performance below.

