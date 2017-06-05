Just Announced: Aretha Franklin headlines The Mann in August

On August 26th, Aretha Franklin will bring her legendary catalog of hits to The Mann Center. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00 am and will be available on the XPN Concert Calendar.

The Queen of Soul last visited Philly in 2014 while on tour in support of Aretha Franklin Sings The Great Diva Classics, a record that lent her powerhouse vocals to era-spanning favorites like Adele’s “Rolling In the Deep,” Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman,” and more. Of course, Franklin’s hallmark will forever be the records she made in the 60s and 70s – tracks like “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and her version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” need no further introduction.

Listen to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “We’ve Only Just Begun” below, recorded in Philadelphia for Franklin’s 1972 live album.

