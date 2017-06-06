The War on Drugs stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to promote their new record A Deeper Understanding, performing their latest single “Holding On.”

After a couple of years off the road, the band will be releasing their fourth full-length and Atlantic Records debut on August 25th, an effort that’s proving to be a multi-faceted affair. Record Store Day release “Thinking of a Place” was a picturesque odyssey, while “Holding On” is a classic Drugs burst of kinetic energy and Americana imagery.

The War on Drugs bring A Deeper Understanding The Dell Music Center to on Thursday, September 21st in conjunction with Connor Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation fundraiser. Tickets and information can be found here. Watch the live performance of “Holding On” below.

