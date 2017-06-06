XPN MusicNotes: Listen to all 27 minutes of Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize Lecture

“When I received this Nobel Prize for Literature, I got to wondering exactly how my songs related to literature.” -Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has recorded a 4,000-word long lecture and has delivered it to the Swedish Academy this week, which officially awarded him the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature and the $922,000 prize.

Bob Dylan made history in 2016 as the first Western musician to be awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature. The lecture was a requirement for Dylan to receive the honor. The speech is about 27 minutes long and accompanied by a piano music bed. Among the highlights: Dylan questions whether he should even be getting the prize and also talks about his love an admiration of Buddy Holly, and blues legend Leadbelly.

Read more from the New York Times here. Listen to Bob Dylan’s entire Nobel lecture below.

Watch Buddy Holly perform live below.



Listen & see to Lead Belly perform below.



