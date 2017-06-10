Iron & Wine Announces New Album and Releases Lead Single

With a name like Beast Epic, Iron & Wine’s just-announced album set to be released August 25th promises to be some type of amazing. It has been four years since Sam Beam’s last record solely as Iron & Wine, Ghost on Ghost, but he has released a number of live recordings and collaborations such as last year’s project Love Letters for Fire with Jesca Hoop.

In conjunction with the album announcement came its lead single “Call It Dreaming,” an appropriately dreamy and quietly moving track with a “we’re in this together” premise. Beam also released an accompanying music video in which he can be seen strumming his guitar and riding around in the back of a pick-up with no driver, picking up different people in need along the way.

Iron & Wine will also be touring throughout the US beginning at the end of the month, but no stop for Philadelphia is currently scheduled. Check out the new music video and Beast Epic‘s tracklisting below.



Tracklisting:

1. Claim Your Ghost

2. Thomas County Law

3. Bitter Truth

4. Song in Stone

5. Summer Clouds

6. Call It Dreaming

7. About a Bruise

8. Last Night

9. Right for Sky

10. The Truest Stars We Know

11. Our Light Miles

Comments