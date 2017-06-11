Listen to Gorillaz get its groove on with the non-album track “Sleeping Powder”

Less than two months after releasing their expansive fourth album Humanz, the virtual pop band Gorillaz is already back with new material for your viewing pleasure. “Sleeping Powder” by 2-D (the animated lead vocalist) begins with a somber baroque intro on the keyboard before expanding into Gorillaz’s signature trippy dance pop sound. “Sleeping Powder” and about 40 other tracks didn’t make the cut onto Humanz (which was already bursting at a 25-track deluxe version), but the single has a notably different groove than the majority of tracks that did and as such stands out on its own.



The two humans behind the carefully constructed alternate reality are singer-songwriter-instrumentalist Damon Albarn of Blur and artist Jamie Hewlitt, but the project and live shows feature frequent high-profile collaborators from the likes of De La Soul to Vince Staples, who will be touring with the band. Gorillaz perform in Philadelphia on July 13th at Festival Pier, but the show has been sold out for months.

