Firefly on the Fly, Day One: Maggie Rogers, OAR, Glass Animals, Kaleo, Eden and more

Day one of the Firefly Music Festival was marked by near perfect weather – sunny skies and comfortable breezes – and some excellent sets of music. Maggie Rogers was by far the standout set of the day. She’s originally from Eastern Shore, Maryland, so this was sort of a hometown set for her. Both OAR and Salt Cathedral played pop-up sets in the Firefly Coffee House after their main stage sets; OAR had the place packed. And there were several cool covers; Maggie Rogers did “Wannabe” by Spice Girls, and Eden did “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson and “Hey Ya” by OutKast.

Follow us on instagram all weekend for our coverage of Firefly

Follow us on instagram all weekend for our coverage of Firefly.

Follow us on instagram for our coverage of Firefly.

Comments