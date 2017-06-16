Firefly on the Fly, Day One: Maggie Rogers, OAR, Glass Animals, Kaleo, Eden and more

By
Kaleo | Firefly 2017 | Photo by John Vettese

Day one of the Firefly Music Festival was marked by near perfect weather – sunny skies and comfortable breezes – and some excellent sets of music. Maggie Rogers was by far the standout set of the day. She’s originally from Eastern Shore, Maryland, so this was sort of a hometown set for her. Both OAR and Salt Cathedral played pop-up sets in the Firefly Coffee House after their main stage sets; OAR had the place packed. And there were several cool covers; Maggie Rogers did “Wannabe” by Spice Girls, and Eden did “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson and “Hey Ya” by OutKast.

Maggie Rogers | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
OAR | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Kaleo | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese

Wilderado | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Kaleo | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Glass Animals | Firefly Music Festival | Photo by John Vettese
OAR | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Glass Animals | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Salt Cathedral | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Eden | Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese
Firefly Music Festival 2017 | Photo by John Vettese

