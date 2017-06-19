XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Black Tears” by Imelda May featuring Jeff Beck

Irish singer and songwriter Imelda May plays Free At Noon this Friday, June 23rd, before playing a show at Union Transfer on Sunday, June 25th. Or her new album, Life. Love. Flesh. Blood., May has taken on a new musical direction, under the guidance of producer T-Bone Burnett.

She’s traded in her rockabilly musical ways for ballads and sophisticated mid-tempo love songs. Working with a core band that includes drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarist Marc Ribot, bassists Zach Dawes (The Last Shadow Puppets) and Dennis Crouch, May’s expressive and powerful voice remains center stage.

You can RSVP for here for this Friday’s Free At Noon. Below, listen to “Black Tears,” featuring Jeff Beck on guitar.

