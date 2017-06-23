Free at Noon Flashback: A rollercoaster ride with Imelda May

If it’s good enough for Bob Dylan, it’s sure as heck good enough for us. In an interview on his own website, the legendary singer/songwriter listed Imelda May‘s new record in the same breath as Iggy Pop, Valerie June and The Stereophonics – and boy do we understand why.

The Dublin-born singer took us on a musical and emotional roller coaster ride at today’s WXPN Free At Noon Concert at World Cafe Live. Though her complete 7 piece band preceded her stage entrance, May started off her set with “Call Me” – a peaceful song, with only a lightly strummed guitar complimenting her quiet voice. Sitting on a stool under a single spotlight, you could hear a pin drop in the room — perhaps leading many to expect a laid-back show on this rainy Friday afternoon — but Imelda soon showed she had much more up her sleeve.

By the end of the third song, “Human,” May had every member of the band involved, inspiring the crowd with the lyrics “I Wanna Be Your Hero,” then switching things up with the easy-going, jazzy tunes, “Sixth Sense” and “Black Tears,” — the latter of which features Jeff Beck on the studio version.

By the end of her 8 song set, May cranked up the volume with the rockin’ tune, “The Longing,” but in the end, dropped us back down to where we started with the quiet tune, “Girl I Used To Be.” It was here that May left WXPN Host, Helen Leicht emotional, stating, “I have a lump in my throat after that song,” while also declaring the song perfect for next Mother’s Day.

Local fans can catch Imelda May, this Sunday at Untion Transfer. Click the launch player button to hear complete free at noon performance below.

Set List:

Call Me

When Its My Time

Human

Sixth Sense

Black Tears

Should’ve Been You

The Longing

Girl I Used To Be

