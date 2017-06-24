Between songs from Danny Black‘s new solo effort and recent Firefly performers Hardwork Movement there’s a sampling of faces from many corners of the regional music community on the new Discover Local Music Spotify playlist curated by WXPN. This is the first iteration of the playlist, which features emerging acts and old favorites alike, and it will be updated and added to regularly as we spotlight the best new music from Philly, Lancaster, the Lehigh Valley, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Early on you’ll hear “Jenkintown-Wyncote” from Harmony Woods, the suburban-based project of Sofia Verbilla that continued to wow with their debut LP Nothing Special earlier this year after a loud buzz floated out of the basement scene. The recent high school grad and future Drexel student knows how to pack a punch with emo-revival melodies and has an ability to tie a compelling narrative throughout the lyrics. If this is your first Harmony Woods encounter, you may want to dig into this interview and listen to the band’s recent Folkadelphia / Key Studio Session collaboration for more Verbilla goodness.

Towards the back half of the playlist, after the ambling, humid “City by the Sea” from Chris Kasper, a crackling beat leads into a warm piano and saxophone on “Blush,” a highlight from OddKidOut‘s Full Circle. With vocals from London’s 1403, the track starts out as a vibey R&B number with jazzy sax elements by midway through, that vibe inverts and the jazz takes over. The sleek production slips into a roomy, live sound as the players turn in a funky late night jam.

Stream the full local playlist below, and stay tuned for new additions.

Comments