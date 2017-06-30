Listen to a new song by St. Vincent, “New York”



St. Vincent recently announced her Fear The Future tour, with a stop in Philly at the Electric Factory on November 28th. Now comes a new song, “New York” her first new music since her 2014 self-titled release, and the single “Teenage Talk” in 2015.

“New York” is a powerful new song from Annie Clark, even as it deviates from the bold and ambitious very guitar driven sounds of her previous work. It’s a melancholy, piano based song about loss and longing. “New York isn’t New York without you love,” she sings, and as the song swells with drama, a string section punches up the emotional impact of a chorus of voices singing: “I have lost a hero, I have lost a friend, but for you darling, I’d do it all again.”

There’s no word yet on a full album. Listen to “New York” below.

