XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Some Kind of Way” by Jidenna



Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, who performs under the single name of Jidenna, is a rapper, singer and songwriter signed to Janelle Monáe’s label Wondaland Records. In 2015 he released the song “Classic Man,”, a Grammy nominated song in 2016.

The Stanford graduate is the son of biracial parents; his father was from Nigeria, his mother from Boston. He was raised in Wisconsin and Nigeria, with musical influences both from Nigerian highlife and American rap, hip-hop and R&B. This past February he released his debut full length album, The Chief. It’s an impressive collection of songs that is difficult to categorize as it thoughtfully blends hip-hop with dance-pop and R&B with flourishes of world music.

Jidenna is playing a sold out show at the Foundry on July 23rd, but is playing a Free At Noon this Friday, July 7th.

Below, listen to “Some Kind of Way,” from Jidenna’s debut, and listen to an interview he did for NPR’s All Things Considered.

RSVP for this week’s Free At Noon here

