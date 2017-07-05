Stream the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival playlist on Spotify

The 2017 XPoNential Music Festival is fast approaching, coming to the Camden Waterfront on July 28-30. To get you as ready and pumped for the festival as we are, we’ve created a Spotify Playlist of all the incredible artists performing at this year’s XPN Fest, with a spotlight on a few players to get you started. Don’t have your tickets yet? 3-Day Go Everywhere Passes are on sale now and XPN Members save up to 50%!

Pinegrove

The Montclair, NJ crew is made up of six of the greatest pals (some have been buds since childhood) who create twangy, folky, indie tunes that somehow never fail in making you feel all of the things. From frontman Evan Stephens Hall’s reflective, emotional, and conversational lyrics, to the achingly beautiful harmonies courtesy of Half Waif’s Nandi Pluckett, to the collective contagious energy and wholesome vibes dripping from each earnest note, Pinegrove’s live shows aren’t just performances, but joyously cathartic gatherings — where everyone can freely lament and celebrate this weird as heck thing that is life.



The Dove and the Wolf

The Parisian turned Philly-based duo consisting of Paloma Gil and Louise Hayat-Camard became one of The Key favorites pretty much as soon as they settled in here. Recently signed to Fat Possum Records, the two re-released their debut EP, I Don’t Know What to Feel, back in March. Featuring seven dreamy, atmospheric pop creations, the EP includes the meditative, somber single, “Seven Days,” which reflects on the devastating Paris terrorist attacks at the Bataclan Theatre back in 2015; while also featuring more upbeat and shimmery, yet still heartfelt pieces, such as “The Smell of Us,” which you can stream in the playlist below.



Adia Victoria

Adia Victoria has an undeniable swagger and confidence to her that oozes through the spooky, slinky songs of her acclaimed album, Beyond the Bloodhounds. Armed with a guitar and commanding vocals, Victoria strays from sugar-coated, predominantly white country music depictions of Southern life by unapologetically describing the harsh realities of living as a black woman in the South (most notably in the scathing track, “Stuck in the South.”) It’s gritty, it’s soulful, and it’s eye-opening; most importantly, it’s music that needs to be heard.



The Dream Syndicate

The Dream Syndicate is back, folks. And if their energetic, fuzz-filled jam-fest of a set at Non-COMM was any indication, the eighties rock group have shown that time has only treated them fantastically well — like a fine wine or some fancy kind of cheese, but in rock-star form. They’ll be releasing their first album in three decades on September 8th titled How Did I Find Myself Here? with a title track single already out and about, and their hit “Tell Me When It’s Over” included in the playlist below.



The Suffers

Gulf Coast soul band, The Suffers, were so saucy at last year’s XPN Fest that there was no choice but to bring ’em back to party by the Camden waterfront once again. Front-woman, Kam Franklin, leads the whopping ten-piece group with powerful vocals and an infectious presence that dances alongside funky bass rhythms, smooth beats, and incredibly necessary trumpet solos. And their self-titled album opener, “Make Some Room,” showcases it all.



Wilco

It’s been five years since experimental indie-folk gods, Wilco, played at XPN Fest — which is otherwise known as far too long. That’s why Jeff Tweedy and crew are back to headline this year’s musical shindig. Wilco’s incredibly vast and varied catalog can be daunting to newcomers, so we’ll start you off with the band’s most recent album, 2016’s Schmilco, which features the stripped and sentimental tune, “If I Ever Was a Child.”



Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen’s latest album, My Woman, scooped up the #10 spot on The Key’s list of Top 15 Albums of 2016 — grouped amongst the likes of Chance the Rapper and Beyonce — so yes, it’s safe to say we kinda like her around these here parts. Her critically-acclaimed release, My Woman, is a louder, grittier turn from her earlier soft folk stylings, mixing old-school, 50’s lavishness with grunge-y guitars and a no-nonsense presence. Jam to the sucker-punch of a single, “Shut Up Kiss Me,” below.

Get stoked for the quickly approaching (!!!) XPN Fest by checking out the playlist in it’s complete, stunning entirety, below.

