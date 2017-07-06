Watch two Fleetwood Mac classics live in concert from the Spectrum in 1977



Today WXPN is celebrating the music of 1977 for #tbtXPN Throwback Thursday. In February of ’77, Fleetwood Mac released their mega hit album Rumours. Shortly after the release of the album, the band started their tour, with a stop in Philly at the Spectrum on March 21, 1977. They would return to play the Spectrum again in Philly on the tour in the Fall, on September 27th.

Below, watch some rare footage of the band performing “The Chain,” and “You Can Go Your Own Way,” from their March 21st show.

