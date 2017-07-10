Just Announced: Tori Amos will bring Native Invader to the Tower this fall

Following news of a 15th record on the way, Tori Amos has announced a U.S. leg of her Native Invader world tour that stops at the Tower Theater on November 4th. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th and will be available on the XPN Concert Calendar.

About the album, Amos writes on her website:

“The songs on Native Invader are being pushed by the Muses to find different ways of facing unforeseen challenges and in some cases dangerous conflicts. The record looks to Nature and how, through resilience, she heals herself. The songs also wrestle with the question: what is our part in the destruction of our land, as well as ourselves, and in our relationships with each other? In life there can be the shock of unexpected fires, floods, earthquakes, or any cataclysmic ravager – both on the inside and outside of our minds. Sonically and visually, I wanted to look at how Nature creates with her opposing forces, becoming the ultimate regenerator through her cycles of death and re-birth. Time and time again she is able to renew, can we find this renewal for ourselves?”

Watch the video for “Trouble’s Lament” from 2014’s Unrepentant Geraldines below.

