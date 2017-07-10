Just Announced: Regina Spektor to Perform at The Queen Theater

The Queen Theater (or the venue formerly known as World Cafe Live at The Queen) in Wilmington, DE is making its debut in a big way this concert season: the rebranded venue will welcome indie pop singer-songwriter Regina Spektor to its historic stage on November 11th.

The quirky piano-playing sensation is accustomed to playing sold-out concert halls and famed venues around the world (her last performance in Philadelphia was in March at a sold-out Fillmore), so this stop at The Queen is a rare opportunity to experience Spektor’s unique sound at an intimate show of you and just 800 of your closest friends.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, July 14th. For more information, click here. Stream Regina Spektor’s 2016 release Remember Us To Life below.



