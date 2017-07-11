Stream Waxahatchee’s new album Out in the Storm via NPR Music’s First Listen

If you’re like me and you like to know every song on a concert setlist before a show (it makes jamming along easier, okay?), Friday just got a little better. Ahead of the June 14th release date of Waxahatchee‘s highly anticipated fourth album on Merge Records, Out in the Storm is available to stream in full right now on NPR Music’s First Listen series.

The two leading singles “Silver” and “Never Been Wrong” were so incredible that I worried the rest of the album could not stand beside them; this is a lesson to all to never doubt the musical genius of Katie Crutchfield – each of the ten tracks is distinct and excellent in their own right, and they come lyrically together to create 32 glorious minutes of honest, raw emotion via a punk rock delivery.

Listen to the entire album here. There are two opportunities to see Waxahatchee perform the new tracks live on Friday: WXPN’s Free At Noon and later at Union Transfer as Waxahatchee kicks off their US tour with Cayetana and Snail Mail. Check out the XPN Concert Calendar for more information.



Out in the Storm Tracklisting:

1. Never Been Wrong

2. 8 Ball

3. Silver

4. Recite Remorse

5. Sparks Fly

6. Brass Beam

7. Hear You

8. A Little More

9. No Question

10. Fade

