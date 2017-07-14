Free at Noon Flashback: Waxahatchee brings Out in the Storm to life

The relentless summer rain was no deterrent for the crowd that turned up en masse at World Cafe this afternoon, and for good reason: today is all about Katie Crutchfield’s Waxahatchee. Her excellent fourth record Out in the Storm dropped today on Merge Records, the full band performed for WXPN’s Free At Noon, frontwoman Katie Crutchfield will be a guest DJ on John Vettese’s show What’s the Frequency at 7 p.m., and the day caps off when Waxahatchee plays a hometown show at Union Transfer with Cayetana and Snail Mail to begin an extensive US tour.

Fifteen minutes before Free At Noon began, the front row of the World Cafe stage was already claimed and the rest of the crowd was slowly trickling in, shaking off umbrellas and grabbing a drink. Five minutes before, the floor was packed and the anticipation palpable when Waxahatchee made their entrance (featuring #ladysuits) to begin a set that showcased entirely new tracks.

Opening with my personal favorite from the new album, the burning “Recite Remorse,” Crutchfield’s voice echoed around World Cafe to create an ethereal, chills-inducing sound that built to an anthemic conclusion. The catharsis found in the lyrics was tangible, finding release and relief for singer and audience alike.

The band upped both the tempo and volume for the next track, “Silver,” the electric-guitar heavy lead single of Out in the Storm. Slowing it down and switching to acoustic, “Sparks Fly” featured beautiful harmonies by Katie and sister Allison Crutchfield before transitioning to the biting, rocking album opener “Never Been Wrong.” Waxahatchee ended their set with “No Question,” a powerful two-part lyrical journey in which Crutchfield goes from repeating “I can’t get away” to ending on “it sets you free.” The band returned for a one-song encore for the acoustic “Fade,” again letting the tight harmonies of the two sisters soar.

Listen to the album in its entirety below, and catch Waxahatchee live tonight at Union Transfer; tickets and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Setlist:

1. Recite Remorse

2. Silver

3. Sparks Fly

4. Never Been Wrong

5. No Question

Encore:

1. Fade

