XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “On and On” by Curtis Harding

“On and On” is a hot new soul song by Atlanta-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Curtis Harding. Close your eyes and feel the groove of this high-energy soul slammer and you might think it’s a 1968 Stax burner, or you’re sitting in some really cool northern-soul club.

Born in Michigan and currently living in the Georgia capital, Harding released an under-appreciated gem of a record, Soul Power, in 2014. Growing up, he sang gospel music with his mom and sister, yet the multifaceted musician has sung backup with Cee Lo Green, and played with the garage soul band Night Sun, along with The Black Lips’ Cole Alexander.

“On and On” is Harding’s fist new solo work since his 2014 release. As Archie Bell and the Drells once sang, “I just can’t stop dancin'”…and with “On And On,” you won’t be able to either. When this jam comes over the sound system, you’ll be on your feet in seconds. Listen below.

Comments