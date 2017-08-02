Join in the celebratory sounds of Belle and Sebastian’s new song “We Were Beautiful”

Before Belle and Sebastian take on the Mann Center tomorrow for an uber lineup consisting of them, Andrew Bird and Porches, they’ve shared a new track for us. Though called “We Were Beautiful,” I cornily advocate for a title change to present tense because this track is a downright lovely piece of indie pop.

Right from the get-go, “We Were Beautiful” lifts off at full force — racing atop a muted hyper-drive foundation of sounds. Gradually adding in front man Stuart Murdoch’s hushed vocals, the song fuses into a mix of speeds and textures as twangy synth glows throughout, until bursting into the joyful celebration of a chorus. Changing up the pace once more, the track slows down for a moody sec, until it surges into life and parties away.

Don’t miss Belle and Sebastian and their super solid bill this week at the Mann. Tickets can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Listen to “We Were Beautiful” below.



