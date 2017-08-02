Listen to “Salt,” the fourth single from The Districts’ Popular Manipulations

Oh my goodness, can The Districts just release Popular Manipulations already? The upcoming third album from the Philly faves is due August 11th on Fat Possum, and while I’ll take any new material they deign to give it’s all just a reminder that it’s not here yet (but at least we’re in the same month now?).

With the release of new single “Salt,” we now have the first four tracks that start out the eleven-track record. Premiered on Saturday by Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, “Salt” has all the workings of a Districts song: it grooves and grows and reverberates around the space in just over four minutes.

Listen to “Salt” below. The Districts will celebrate the release of Popular Manipulations with a show at Union Transfer along with Abi Reimold and Spirit of the Beehive on August 11th. Tickets are still available – click here for more information.



