Get ready to plan your weekend: the Philly Folk Fest schedule is in!

Stop your waiting and start your planning, because the Philadelphia Folk Festival schedule has arrived.

Taking place in a week and a half in Upper Salford, the festival boasts an incredibly jam-packed weekend. With headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Graham Nash, and Taj Mahal — as well as local Philly faves such as Vita and the Woolf, Greg Sover, and Jesse Hale Moore — it’s going to be a grand weekend of folky tunes.

Take a gander at the schedule here, and listen to some of The Key’s favorite local Philly Folk Fest artists below.





<a href="http://greg-sover.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-a-renegade">Songs of a Renegade by Greg Sover</a>

