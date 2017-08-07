Listen to The War On Drugs’ new single “Pain” from A Deeper Understanding

Ahead of the upcoming August 25th release of their fourth studio album A Deeper Understanding, The War On Drugs have released a slew of singles that have already raised the bar from their excellent 2014 record Lost in the Dream, and the recent release of “Pain” is no exception. Spanning the epic “Thinking of a Place” to poppy “Holding On” to slow-burning “Strangest Thing,” the Philadelphia outfit has shown that while they definitely remain inside their indie space-rock box that box has gotten much, much bigger.

“Pain” adds to that to that list of modifiers with its soft-rock vibes. The faster pace (for a WOD track) lends a slight sense of urgency to the lyrics that find Adam Granduciel staring into the ever-present void of existential uncertainty. The lyrics fade off to a nearly two minute long outro, letting the guitars burn and crackle until a sudden cut-off and sparkly ending – I hope Granduciel found what he was looking for.

The War On Drugs will be playing a hometown show on September 21st at The Dell Music Center, and proceeds go to Connor Barwin’s Make the World Better foundation. Check out the XPN Concert Calendar for tickets and more information.



