Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Jill Scott and more feature in Philadelphia Music Walk Of Fame Class of 2017

The Philadelphia Music Alliance has announced this year’s inductees for the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame, and 2017 is all about soul. From Jill Scott to McFadden & Whitehead to Sister Sledge, the honorees come from different decades and genres but all have made significant contributions in music and Philadelphia.

“The 2017 honorees represent powerhouse vocals, signature anthems, soulful vibes, and production firsts within the R&B, pop and rock genres, with an emphasis on powerful and decorated women in music,” said PMA vice chair Mia Tinari, in a statement.

The class of 2017 inductees are Jill Scott, Sister Sledge, Labelle (Patti LaBelle, Sarah Dash, Nona Hendryx), McFadden & Whitehead, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Soul Survivors, Chris Schwartz (Ruffhouse Records), and WOGL air personality Bob Pantano. Anne Ewers of the Kimmel Center will also be honored with the Platinum Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Philadelphia Music Community.

The formal induction will take place on October 4th followed by a special grand gala at The Fillmore. For tickets and more information on the event, click here. Listen to music from some of the inductees below.

