It’s Official: Bruce Springsteen is going to Broadway

The rumors were milling earlier this summer that Jersey son Bruce Springsteen was planning on taking up residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City for a limited run of dates. Today, that news is official: as NPR Music reports, the Boss will be lighting up Broadway for a limited series of shows beginning in mid-October.

Springsteen will perform five shows a week at the intimate theater from October 12th through November 26th.

Says Springsteen: “With one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music.”

The show, Springsteen On Broadway, is expected to include selections from across his career, readings from his biography Born to Run and more. Tickets go on sale August 30th, more information can be found here. Below, listen to Springsteen perform a beautiful solo piano version of “Incident on 57th Street” at The Main Point in Bryn Mawr way back in 1975.

