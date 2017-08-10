Esperanza Spalding, Shamir, and Good Old War lined up for SoFAR Philly’s Amnesty International fundraiser

Remember that super secret, super cool Sofar Sounds Philly show in partnership with Amnesty International we let you know about a few weeks back? You know, the one with the winning recipe of: a heaping of community, a splash of mystery, and a million cups of good tunes. Well, friends, the lineup has been revealed, and it’s pretty dang tasty.

The September 20th show will feature a genre-spanning bill including modern jazz extraordinaire, Esperanza Spalding, infectious indie dance-track maker, Shamir, and folk-pop outfit, Good Old War.

So how do I get a chance to be invited to this cordial event, you inquire? I’m glad you asked. All you have to do is make a donation on the site here, which serves as your entry into the ticket drawing. If randomly selected, you’ll be awarded two coveted tickets to the show, a.k.a. supremely awesome news for your trustee concert pal.

The entry period will close on September 10th, so don’t sleep on this. Find more info on entry details and the event here, and listen to the featured artists below.







