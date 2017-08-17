Just Announced: NPR Music and World Cafe bring The National to Philly, performing entire new album LIVE

Over the last two months, excitement for The National’s new album, Sleep Well Beast, has been building as they’ve released three singles and performed a handful of new songs in Paris during a live-streamed Pitchfork concert. Now, WXPN’s World Cafe and NPR Music have just announced a LIVE First Listen performance, happening three days before the album drops, from right here in Philly on September 5th!

World Cafe host, Talia Schlanger, and Bob Boilen of NPR Music will co-host the show, being broadcast live from Union Transfer – and you can be there to experience it first hand! Tickets to attend are on sale now (UPDATE: the show is now sold out) or you can tune in on WXPN starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Till then, get ready to sing along to the three singles already released. Listen below.

