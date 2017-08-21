And now, music to score the solar eclipse care of Lushlife, Mary Lattimore and Botany

Today, for the first time in nearly four decades, the moon will cross the path of the sun in the skies above North America — and finding the right soundtrack for the total solar eclipse has become something of a cottage industry in the past week.

Playlists were crafted — check out WXPN’s here — viewing parties were planned, and in the case of Philadelphia’s Raj Haldar, a score was written.

The rapper, producer and mastermind behind Lushlife teamed up with Austin producer Botany under the handle Skull Eclipses, bringing in longtime-Philadelphian / current-Californian Mary Lattimore to collab on their two-minute-forty-second dreamscape “Totality Piece,” a song timed to last the duration of the eclipse’s peak.

Raj tells us the project with Botany will bear more fruit as the coming weeks progress, but in the meantime, plan to hit play on the below Soundcloud link at 2:44 p.m. in Philly for a truly cosmic viewing and listening experience.

Another good — though admittedly unnerving — eclipse soundtrack selection with Philadelphia ties can be found below; hat-tip to Folkadelphia host Fred Knittel for the suggestion.

Comments