Revisit XPNFest with a 45-song VuHaus video playlist

The annual XPoNential Music Festival is easily the highlight of our year around these parts, and this summer’s lineup was a particularly strong one. From Rhiannon Giddens to The Record Company, Strand of Oaks to Sweet Spirit, Hardwork Movement to Hurray for the Riff Raff we were covered across the board with sounds and styles and incredible performances. And thankfully, those sets don’t have to remain too far in our memory.

Below, you can check out a 45-song VuHaus playlist capturing some of the highlights of #XPNFest — Dave Hause’s rousing anthem “Bury Me In Philly,” Joseph’s soaring “White Flag,” The Record Company tearing it up on “The Burner,” and so much more. You can also get your fix by revisiting our XPNFest archives here.

Playlist

The Record Company “The Burner”

The Record Company “Baby I’m Broken”

Charles Bradley “Changes”

Charles Bradley “How Long”

Drive-By Truckers “Let There Be Rock”

Drive-By Truckers “Gravity’s Gone”

Hurray For The Riff Raff “Livin’ In The City”

Hurray For The Riff Raff “Pa’lante”

Hurray For The Riff Raff “Navigator”

Foxygen “Follow the Leader”

Foxygen “Shuggie”

Dave Hause “Bury Me In Philly”

Dave Hause “We Could Be Kings”

David Bromberg “Sharon”

David Bromberg “Tongue”

Brownout “Oozy”

Brownout “Things You Say”

Joseph “SOS (Overboard)”

Joseph “White Flag”

Hardwork Movement “Becca’s Jam”

Hardwork Movement “City Bars”

Pinegrove “Cadmium”

Pinegrove “Old Friends”

Preservation Hall Jazz Band “La Malanga”

Preservation Hall Jazz Band “One Hundred Fires”

No Good Sister “Look Good On Paper”

No Good Sister “Little Bit Crazy”

The Dove & the Wolf “The Smell of Us”

The Dove & the Wolf “Seven Days”

Strand of Oaks “Shut In”

Strand of Oaks “On the Hill”

The Suffers “Stay”

The Suffers “Make Some Room”

The Dream Syndicate “The Days of Wine and Roses”

The Dream Syndicate “That’s What You Always Say”

Rhiannon Giddens “The Love We Almost Had”

Rhiannon Giddens “Better Get It Right The First Time”

Xenia Rubinos “Lonely Lover”

Xenia Rubinos “Mexican Chef”

Davy Knowles “Coming Up For Air”

Davy Knowles “What You’re Made Of”

Sweet Spirit “Take Me To a Party”

Sweet Spirit “The Power”

Arkells “Knocking At The Door”

Arkells “Drake’s Dad”

