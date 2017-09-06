Listen to a new U2 song, “You’re The Best Thing About Me”

U2 have released a new song, “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” from their forthcoming album Songs of Experience. Recently the band shared “The Blackout,” a blistering rocker, via their Facebook page.

Songs of Experience is the followup to the band’s 2014 album, Songs of Innocence. “You’re The Best Thing About Me” finds U2 in sharp songwriting form. The song holds a strong memorable melody, with a song structure that U2 has mastered over the years.

“All our best work has that pull between experimental on one hand and pop clarity on the other,” Bono said today in the New York Times. The album, Bono told New York Times music critic Jon Pareles, is “a commitment to the fine art of songwriting.”

He and the Edge both spoke about hearing more innovation outside rock than within it: in R&B, hip-hop and pop. “Seeing the demise of a certain kind of songwriting, particularly in rock, it made the band determined to go there,” Bono said. “Crafting songs, melodies and modulations, and lyrics that people could follow. ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ — that’s a big melody, and declarative, and not trying to be cool. The problem with rock now is that it’s trying to be cool. But clear thoughts and big melodies — if they come from a true place, they not only capture the instant, they become eternal in a way.”

Listen to the song below.

Comments