Dead & Company’s fall tour will bring it to Wells Fargo Center in November

Following up on their summertime run, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir and John Mayer — collectively known as Dead & Company — will bring their fall tour back through Philadelphia for a headlining show at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 16th.

The band is making tickets through a verified fan presale beginning Tuesday, September 12th at 10 a.m. More information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Below, listen to audio from Dead & Company’s previous local show at the BB&T Pavilion this summer, and get the full schedule of fall tour dates.

Dead & Company — 2017/2018 Tour Dates

SUN 12-Nov New York, NY Madison Square Garden

TUE 14-Nov New York, NY Madison Square Garden

THU 16-Nov Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

FRI 17-Nov Boston, MA TD Garden

TUE 21-Nov Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

WED 22-Nov Hartford, CT XL Center

FRI 24-Nov Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

SAT 25-Nov Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

TUE 28-Nov Charlotte, N C Spectrum Center

WED 29-Nov Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

FRI 1-Dec Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

SAT 2-Dec Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

TUE 5-Dec New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

THU 7-Dec Orlando, FL Amway Center

FRI 8-Dec Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

15-18 Feb Riviera, Maya Playing in the Sand

