Dead & Company’s fall tour will bring it to Wells Fargo Center in November

Following up on their summertime run, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir and John Mayer — collectively known as Dead & Company — will bring their fall tour back through Philadelphia for a headlining show at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, November 16th.
The band is making tickets through a verified fan presale beginning Tuesday, September 12th at 10 a.m. More information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.
Below, listen to audio from Dead & Company’s previous local show at the BB&T Pavilion this summer, and get the full schedule of fall tour dates.
Dead & Company — 2017/2018 Tour Dates
SUN 12-Nov New York, NY Madison Square Garden
TUE 14-Nov New York, NY Madison Square Garden
THU 16-Nov Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
FRI 17-Nov Boston, MA TD Garden
TUE 21-Nov Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
WED 22-Nov Hartford, CT XL Center
FRI 24-Nov Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
SAT 25-Nov Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
TUE 28-Nov Charlotte, N C Spectrum Center
WED 29-Nov Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
FRI 1-Dec Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
SAT 2-Dec Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
TUE 5-Dec New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
THU 7-Dec Orlando, FL Amway Center
FRI 8-Dec Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
15-18 Feb Riviera, Maya Playing in the Sand
