The Roots, Pharrell, Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard and more will play a free concert to benefit Charlottesville

Philadelphia hip-hop heroes The Roots are on the eclectic lineup of A Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity, a free event set to happen on September 24th at UVA Scott Stadium to raise money for first responders, victims, and their families affected by the violence that took place in the Virginia college town on August 11th and 12th of this year.

Led by Dave Matthews Band, the lineup includes Pharrell Williams — who performed with The Roots earlier this year at the Roots Picnic — as well as Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Chris Stapleton, Cage the Elephant and more.

The event is free, but you have to request tickets through the event’s website — more information at concertforcharottesville.com. Below, check out video of The Roots and Pharrell at Festival Pier back in June, as well as the flyer for the benefit.

