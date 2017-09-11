Just Announced: Bob Dylan will headline The Tower for two nights in November

The title says it all: Bob Dylan. Tower Theater. Not one, but two glorious nights. November just got a whole lot better. The legendary singer-songwriter and 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature Laureate will be bringing his iconic classics to life on November 11th and 12th as part of a just-announced national tour.



Dylan released the three-disc, thirty track Triplicate in March as a continuation of his uncovering of American classics.

Tickets for the double-headliner will go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10am. Check out some of the songs that you can expect to hear below.



Comments