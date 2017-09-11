PHOTOS: Low Cut Connie holds court at Union Transfer

It was one big local music party last Friday night on Spring Garden street. Piano-powered rock outfit Low Cut Connie headlined a packed house at Union Transfer in support of their high-energy 2017 outing Dirty Pictures (Part 1).

The Connie crew was ushered in with warm-up sets from soulful Philly singer Ali Wadsworth, not to mention West Philly rapper Chill Moody and his dynamic band.

Check out photos from the show below, and keep tabs on Low Cut Connie’s tour exploits at Facebook.

Comments