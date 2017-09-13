Philly artists send love and support to Houston and beyond via Bandcamp benefits

In the aftermath of destruction that Hurricane Harvey wreaked onto the Texan coast — and as Florida grapples with the fallout of Hurricane Irma — Philly’s DIY creatives have been working in full force to support disaster relief by putting Bandcamp’s philanthropic possibilities to test.

From the full-bodied compilations of Good Behavior Records and DIY for Houston, to a release from fresh Items Tagged Philadelphia find, Nymphaea, and a new track from The Residuels, there’s a lot of chances for you to support Houston while also supporting the local scene.

Good Behavior Records’ Hurricane Relief Compilation features twelve artists ranging from the various sounds of Dane Galloway, TJ Kong & the Atomic Bomb, Mock Suns, Grubby Little Hands, and more. In addition to downloads, the comp is available in CD form, with all-format proceeds being donated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

<a href="http://goodbehaviorrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hurricane-relief-compilation">Hurricane Relief Compilation by Good Behavior Records</a>

DIY for Houston’s two volumes feature 18 different songs and artists, some of which include Volume 1’s Egocentric Plastic Men, Pretty Words, Tentative Plans, and Peripheral Sounds; along with Volume 2’s Figure Eight, Kate Dressed Up, Andorra, and Old City Revival. All proceeds from DIY for Houston downloads will be going to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy from now until September.

<a href="http://diyforhouston.bandcamp.com/album/diy-for-houston-volume-1">DIY for Houston – Volume 1 by DIY for Houston</a>

<a href="http://diyforhouston.bandcamp.com/album/diy-for-houston-volume-2">DIY for Houston Volume 2 by DIY for Houston</a>

Marit Rose Stafstrom’s project, Nymphaea, recently shared a new six song release titled Abode of the Merciful. Half of the proceeds from these dark electro tracks will be donated to Houston Autonomous Relief, while the other fifty percent will be split between the organizations Philly For Real Justice and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, along with personal donations to Stafstrom’s friends affected by recent bouts of loss.

<a href="http://nymphaeaa.bandcamp.com/album/abode-of-the-merciful">Abode of the Merciful by Nymphaea</a>

Lastly, garage rockers Residuels released a new burning track titled, “Hurricane,” with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross in support of Disaster Relief Efforts.

<a href="http://residuels.bandcamp.com/track/hurricane-2017-disaster-relief-benefit">Hurricane (2017 Disaster Relief Benefit) by Residuels</a>

If you’re here stuck thinking, “what can I do to help?” these are your musical answers. So go on, listen to some good tunes, and send some love and support to those in need — and if there are more Philly-rooted musical benefits, please shout them out in the comments.

