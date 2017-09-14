The Top Five At Five presents the music of the late great Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü

Sad to hear about Grant Hart passing away today. As a long time Hüsker Dü fan, I always felt that people mainly associated Bob Mould with the songwriting in that seminal American punk band. I’m certainly also a Bob fan, but Grant wrote many, many cool songs as well. He had a bit more of a pop songwriting sense of the two, and I loved his everyman vocals and the way he always seemed to be teetering on disaster when he went full throttle (witness the last 45 seconds or so of “Sorry Somehow” from Candy Apple Grey). Outside of the Huskers, his solo work and Nova Mob stuff is pretty under-appreciated, in my opinion. He certainly had some epic battles with his demons over the years, but I always found him to be very friendly and sweet. I’ve been singing along to Grant’s songs for a long time now, and I invite the uninitiated to check out his work. There was nobody like him.

Playlist

“Sorry Somehow”

“Never Talking To You Again”

“Dead Set on Destruction”

“Green Eyes”

“Charity, Chastity, Prudence and Hope”

“Keep Hanging On”

