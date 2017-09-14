XPN MusicNotes: Remembering the life and music of Hüsker Dü’s Grant Hart

“Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember.” -Bob Mould

Grant Hart — founding member, drummer and singer/songwriter for the influential alt-rock band Hüsker Dü — has died following a battle with kidney cancer at the age of 56.

Grant Hart, along with Bob Mould and Greg Norton, founded Hüsker Dü in 1979 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and helped create the sound of 1990s modern rock — paving the way for a number of other bands including the Pixies, Dinosaur, Nirvana and more. Husker Du released six albums from 1983 thru 1987. Read more from the Minnesota Star-Tribune here.

Ryan Adams Tweeted out the following:

RIP Grant Hart

Your music saved my life.

It was with me the day I left home.

It’s with me now.

Travel safely to the summerlands. pic.twitter.com/B8JfIdp57H — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 14, 2017

Watch video of Husker Du performing live at old Love Hall (now defunct punk club. @ Broad and South Sts. in Philly) in 1983 below.

